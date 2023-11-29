Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith compares her childhood to that of her kids, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

Photo Jada Pinkett Smith makes a powerful statement about her childhood

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals the truth behind her life as the mother of two kids of Will Smith, who is an Oscar-winning actor.

In the most recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the wife of Will Smith spoke openly about her memoir Worthy, which came out last month and became one of the New York Times’s best-selling books.

During the same sit-down, the creator of The Red Table Talk series opened up about the early experiences of her life which included surviving in a dysfunctional family and being raised all alone by a single mother.

She also disclosed that her father, who abandoned his family, struggled with substance abuse.

Speaking to the show host, Jada also weighed in on how her childhood was completely ‘deviant’ from the one experienced by her children.

The 52-year-old Worthy author said that her children “are living a life that she doesn't know.”

Concluding the conversation, Jada finally confessed “ I can relate more to the upbringing of their cousins than them necessarily, because I didn't grow up in a lifestyle like that. So I've had to learn."

Photo Will Smith with his family



