Matthew Perry’s family makes special request to fans

Matthew Perry’s family makes a special request to fans

Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison made a heartfelt plea as he encouraged them to contribute to the Matthew Perry Foundation on Giving Tuesday.

The 76-year-old made the request on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote: “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different.”

He emphasized the significance of the cause, urging people to donate whatever they can and highlighting that Matthew would have been appreciative of their support.

Following Friends alum’s demise in October, his family promptly established the Matthew Perry Foundation whose core mission is to help people struggling with addiction.

In a statement to People, Matthew’s family conveyed the importance of his legacy and expressed the organization’s potential to make a positive impact on those suffering from the disease.

The initiative comes after the late actor said in an old interview with Q with Tom Power podcast that his role as Chandler Bing in Friends is not what he wants to be remembered for.

Matthew said, “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker."

He added: "The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it. That's what I want.”