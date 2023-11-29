Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major step in relationship amid Eras tour break

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are reportedly ready to take next step in their relationship amid singer's Eras tour

Taylor Swift is reportedly ready to take her relationship with Travis Kelce a step ahead amid break from hectic Eras tour.



According to recent reports, the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star are ready to move in together into the athlete’s home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Citing Daily Mail, The Mirror claimed that the lovebirds want to spend some quality time together, which they haven’t been able to do because of their “work commitments.”

A tipster said that Swift is "smitten" with Kelce as she gears up to spend some time together with her lover.

"She realises that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together,” the insider added.

“Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules."

Before concluding, the insider noted how Swift and Kelce can "try to be as normal" as their lives allow them to be, adding, "They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together."