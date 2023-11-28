 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce friends 'still in shock' he's dating Taylor Swift: 'This is the real deal'

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Friends of Travis Kelce are reportedly “still in shock” that he is dating the global pop sensation, Taylor Swift, claimed an insider close to the NFL star.

According to People Magazine, close pals of the athlete also think that Kelce’s relationship with the Anti-Hero hitmaker is the “real deal.”

A source close to Kelce told the publication, “They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

“They're both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what's his,” the source added.

The tipster went on to say that the relationship between Kelce and Swift is evolving, noting how it is attributed to the fact that both of them have achieved success in their respective fields, and they consistently value each other's accomplishments.

Kelce "understands the territory" his relationship with Swift comes with, the insider said, adding, "and like he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together.”

Further delving into their romance, the insider said, “Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa."

