 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West on Los Angeles: 'He's not a fan of the city'

Kanye West's alleged views about Los Angeles have been revealed

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Kanye West on Los Angeles: Hes not a fan of the city
Kanye West on Los Angeles: 'He's not a fan of the city'

Despite Yeezy headquarters in Los Angeles and a home in the city, Kanye West is reportedly not a huge fan of the California city.

Spilling beans on the Chicago rapstar's views on the city, a bird chirped to The Mirror, "Ye has loved being out of LA, he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ."

Then, the insider revealed the pair's holiday plans, "Bianca has spent time back in Australia, and they're getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays."

It continued, "There is talk of them returning to Italy in the next few weeks where he's renting a place and having Kim fly the kids there, but it's up in the air at the minute."

Though enjoying joint custody, Ye seemingly does not reported to have spend time with the rest of the kids, bar North West, after the divorce settlement.

"He hasn't had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim's security and a nanny, but he does want to see them," the source added.

Jamie Lynn Spears completes hattrick of quitting reality TV shows
Jamie Lynn Spears completes hattrick of quitting reality TV shows
Prince William's pal reacts to Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' after monarchy snub video
Prince William's pal reacts to Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' after monarchy snub
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on his anti-semitic lyrics
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on his anti-semitic lyrics
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spend quality time together amid Kansas nestling
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spend quality time together amid Kansas nestling
Taylor Swift slammed for pricey ‘Eras Tour’ movie rental
Taylor Swift slammed for pricey ‘Eras Tour’ movie rental
David Beckham barred from watching his own documentary 'Beckham'?
David Beckham barred from watching his own documentary 'Beckham'?
Zack Snyder's airs clear stance on DC's 'controversial heroes'
Zack Snyder's airs clear stance on DC's 'controversial heroes'
Taylor Swift over the moon after ruling Spotify charts
Taylor Swift over the moon after ruling Spotify charts
Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift a ‘sweet’ nickname
Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift a ‘sweet’ nickname
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears says goodbye with major career move
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears says goodbye with major career move
Selena Gomez makes romantic confession amid cooking show teaser
Selena Gomez makes romantic confession amid cooking show teaser
5 must watch kdramas in December: Where to watch, release date & more
5 must watch kdramas in December: Where to watch, release date & more