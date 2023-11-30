Kanye West thrilled after reuniting with Bianca Censori amid marital woes

Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoying vacation in United Arab Emirates amid rumours of marital issues

File Footage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear happy and content as they enjoy their time in UAE amid speculations of marital woes.



Several media outlets reported that the controversial rapper and the Yeezy designer are on a break; however, their recent sighting in Dubai has quashed all rumours of their separation.

The duo was not only spotted together, but they were also seen wearing odd costumes, a trend that has been making headlines since they got married.

Speaking on their body language, Judi James told The Mirror, "The mood-clues are difficult in these photos because Bianca is using one hand as a barrier or cut-off ritual to hide her face.”

ALSO READ: Kanye West gives Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’ to save their marriage

“With what look like cushions clutched to her chest again though and that huge hat on her head she seems to be back into the signature routine, although this time Kanye is uncovered beside her and he does seem to be smiling in a way that suggests he is delighted to have his wife back by his side,” she added.

"Bianca’s eyes have picked out the camera and the rounded eye expression could suggest she’s feeling distraught though. However her cheeks do appear to be raised and rounded, which hints more strongly that she could be hiding a smile or even laughter behind that hand."

"The only other crying versus laughing clue is the hand itself. It looks very extravagantly held, with the fingers splayed. Which would tie in more with the idea that she is laughing behind it rather than hiding tears."