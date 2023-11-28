Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘working' to save their crippling marriage, source

Kanye West gives Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’ to save their marriage

Kanye West reportedly gave an “ultimatum” to his wife, Bianca Censori, to save their crippling marriage amid split rumours.



The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, told the Yeezy designer to visit him in Dubai or their marriage would not survive.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider debunked rumours of the pair’s split, revealing that Kanye and Bianca are still together.

“Those close to him believed they had split,” the insider said. “But she arrived in Dubai a few days ago and it’s been on with them ever since.”

The source went on to reveal that Bianca had “refused to go to Dubai,” with West, but she later changed her mind when Kanye “gave her an ultimatum.”

“He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done,” they added. “He was having a hard time trusting her. And she had a change of heart.”

Sharing insight into Kanye’s visit to Dubai, the insider said he “moved to Dubai a few months ago to get away from Hollywood,” noting that “his children have been there on holiday.”

Now, the musician is “working on music” while also figuring out how to save his marriage with Bianca.