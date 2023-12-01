 
Melanie Walker

Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd

Doja Cat is currently on The Scarlet Tour and is scheduled to perform next in Boston, Massachusetts

Melanie Walker

Doja Cat recently took to her social media and apologised to fans for not satisfying them with her recent concert.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Amala Raina Zandile Dlamini, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night and shared the picture of a broken snack.

She penned: "I'm so f**n sorry New Jersey I don't know what the f**k that was I'm really not happy with my energy tonight."

The apology comes following her recent gig at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as Doja is currently on The Scarlet Tour and is scheduled to perform next in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The Paint the Town Red crooner might have failed to woo New Jersey, but she has previously garnered praise from acclaimed singers like Adele.

During her Las Vegas residency, the Hello hitmaker paused her performance to compliment Doja as she said: "Also I’m a huge fan of Doja Cat and her new album…I just think she’s just fantastic. I think she’s great."

