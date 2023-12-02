Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas in California with their kids, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘difficult’ Christmas this year after ‘Endgame’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly making progress in healing their rift with the Royal family after they called King Charles on his 75th birthday.



Following the monarch’s milestone birthday, some media outlets speculated that King Charles would be inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend Christmas with the Royal family.

However, it seems like Harry will have to wait for another year before celebrating Christmas with his family after his friend, Omid Scobie, dropped his explosive book, Endgame.

The book has rehashed old wounds by criticizing the Royals as several experts believe Harry and Meghan were behind Scobie’s latest release.

Meanwhile, a source told In Touch Weekly that the Harry and Meghan were never in touch with the Royals over the Christmas invite drama.

“They’ve had zero contact with the royals,” an insider said, adding, “This holiday season will be difficult for Harry and Meghan. They’ve all but been forgotten.”

“Christmas in the States is a lot different for Harry,” the source continued. “Queen Elizabeth II was fond of her traditions.”

“It is bittersweet for him to now see Archie and Lilibet grow up without the same influences — and without a big group of cousins to run around with, like he always had.”