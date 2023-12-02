 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘difficult’ Christmas this year after ‘Endgame’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas in California with their kids, Archie and Lilibet

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘difficult’ Christmas this year after ‘Endgame’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘difficult’ Christmas this year after ‘Endgame’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly making progress in healing their rift with the Royal family after they called King Charles on his 75th birthday.

Following the monarch’s milestone birthday, some media outlets speculated that King Charles would be inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend Christmas with the Royal family.

However, it seems like Harry will have to wait for another year before celebrating Christmas with his family after his friend, Omid Scobie, dropped his explosive book, Endgame.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry hopes of reconciliation with Royal family dashed after ‘Endgame’

The book has rehashed old wounds by criticizing the Royals as several experts believe Harry and Meghan were behind Scobie’s latest release.

Meanwhile, a source told In Touch Weekly that the Harry and Meghan were never in touch with the Royals over the Christmas invite drama.

“They’ve had zero contact with the royals,” an insider said, adding, “This holiday season will be difficult for Harry and Meghan. They’ve all but been forgotten.”

“Christmas in the States is a lot different for Harry,” the source continued. “Queen Elizabeth II was fond of her traditions.”

“It is bittersweet for him to now see Archie and Lilibet grow up without the same influences — and without a big group of cousins to run around with, like he always had.”

Kate Middleton receives family support amid royal race row
Kate Middleton receives family support amid royal race row
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to face major blow after release of ‘Endgame’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to face major blow after release of ‘Endgame’
Kate Middleton is ‘true queen’ in waiting, royal fans react after ‘Endgame’ release
Kate Middleton is ‘true queen’ in waiting, royal fans react after ‘Endgame’ release
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori faces potential Dubai ban over 'insanely revealing outfit’
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori faces potential Dubai ban over 'insanely revealing outfit’
Prince William deems Prince Andrew ‘ticking time bomb’?
Prince William deems Prince Andrew ‘ticking time bomb’?
Prince Harry hopes of reconciliation with Royal family dashed after ‘Endgame’ video
Prince Harry hopes of reconciliation with Royal family dashed after ‘Endgame’
Sarah Ferguson supports daughter Princess Eugenie in ‘brilliant cause’
Sarah Ferguson supports daughter Princess Eugenie in ‘brilliant cause’
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie’s explosive book ‘Endgame’ video
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie’s explosive book ‘Endgame’
Will King Charles humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by removing royal titles? video
Will King Charles humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by removing royal titles?
Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason
Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason
‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin gets emotional at Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling
‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin gets emotional at Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling
Gigi Hadid fears her controversies are affecting Bradley Cooper’s career
Gigi Hadid fears her controversies are affecting Bradley Cooper’s career