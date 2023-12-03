King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’s racist royal revelation leaked

The plans King Charles has for Prince Harry post Endgame’s racist revelations have just been brought to light

The plans King Charles has for Prince Harry after Omid Scobie’s revelation about Archie’s skin colour row, have just been brought to light.



Insights into these plans for the future have been brought to light by a well-placed inside source.

They started off by referencing the aftermath of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, as well as the monarch’s plans for his youngest son Prince Harry.

Per the source, “He doesn’t want to lose contact completely with Harry, because as a parent and grandparent his heart remains committed to them.”

But that is not to say the King is not ‘deeply hurt’ by the allegations and claims.

The biggest issue was in relation to the book Endgame by Omid Scobie.

In regards to that the same insider also went on to say, “It is a tricky time for Charles, but his overriding decision is that he will not completely cut off the Sussexes.”

Whether that be “Allegations in the book – whether or not endorsed by Harry and Meghan” both “are troubling for the image of the Palace but, frankly, Charles doesn’t want to go silent with Harry” regardless.

“They may communicate very little, but a lifeline remains,” at the end of the day, because of their relationship as a fathe- son duo.

All of this comes shortly after it was reported that Buckingham Palace is considering legal action following the leak of ‘racist royals’.