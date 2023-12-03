The royal historian claimed King Charles does not have the power to pardon Prince Andrew

King Charles not going to ‘pardon’ his brother Prince Andrew?

Britain’s King Charles is not going to ‘pardon’ his brother Prince Andrew, and the Duke of York will not ever be welcomed back into the royal fold, a royal historian has claimed.



Royal historian Marlene Koenig made these claims days after Prince Andrew joined the monarch and Queen Camilla at key event last week, leading to speculations he is slowly re-emerging into the royal fold and that he has been given 'royal pardon.'

Also Read: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis get chance to be judges, deliver verdicts: Details inside

Speaking to Daily Express, Marlene Koenig said King Charles "is not going to pardon his brother" and "that door closed and is unlikely to be reopened."

Commenting on Prince Andrew’s latest appearance with King Charles, she said, "There is no such thing as a royal pardon to attend the installation of the new Dean of Windsor. This was a private invitation from his brother, the King. Andrew was not included in the Court Circular which reported that the King attended the event."

The royal historian further claimed King Charles does not have the power to pardon Andrew.

Read More: Royal experts react to first major blow to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’

She went on to claim King Charles was not going to restore Andrew to working royal with all the perks and privileges.

“Andrew is not going to carry out official engagements, but he will – from time to time – be asked to join a private event, such as the installation of the new dean of Windsor.”