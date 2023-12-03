Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are huge fans of 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis get chance to be judges, deliver verdicts: Details inside

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were allowed to sit in the judges chairs and deliver verdict as the Princess of Wales secretly visited Strictly Come Dancing studios with them.



According to a report by The Sun, the future queen took Charlotte and Louis with her to the studios and watched Strictly stars rehearse on a secret visit.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to break silence over royal race row

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got the chance to be judges, and they delivered verdicts with scoring paddles for dancers Katya Jones and Neil Jones.

The Sun, citing the source, claimed Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are huge fans of Strictly so they were ‘delighted’ to be invited.

The Princess of Wales also took pictures of Charlotte and Louis in the judges’ seats.

Kate Middleton seemed really relaxed and was all smiles during the secret trip.

Read More: Royal experts react to first major blow to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’

Kate Middleton and her kids were then introduced to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.