Sunday, December 03, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Hugo Grosvenor is one of very few close friends of Prince William and Harry, who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both

William Blythe Haynes

Royal experts react to first major blow to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’

Royal experts Angela Levin and Roya Nikkhah have expressed their views after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dealt a major blow following release of Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

According to a report by the Times, Harry and Meghan have been excluded from the wedding of Prince Archie's godfather Hugo Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, as royal rift deepens following bombshell claims by Scobie.

Commenting on it, Roya Nikkhah tweeted, “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both.

“He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up. He wanted to avoid…any awkwardness.”

Reacting to Roya’s tweet, Angela said, “If you behave badly you have to accept the consequences.”

Earlier, royal expert Roya Nikkhah dubbed this snub ‘A real blow to Harry and Meghan.’

