Sunday, December 03, 2023
Prince Harry grilled by Kate Middleton's uncle: 'Let the spare thing go'

Prince Harry has just come under fire for making claims regarding Princess Charlotte's future role as 'Spare'

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Kate Middleton’s uncle has stepped forward to bash Prince Harry and Omid Scobie’s allegations against the future Queen of England.

All of this has been issued by Kate’s uncle in his piece for the Daily Mail.

In the piece he bashed Prince Harry’s claims in Spare and said, “Let the spare thing go, mate,” because Prince William and Kate Middleton “love all their children equally.”

For those unversed, this clapback was in reference to earlier claims by Prince Harry, about Princess Charlotte becoming the ‘Spare’ like him because of the attention Prince Geroge’s future responsibilities will demand.

Read More: Hackers threaten Kate Middletons medical records

Referencing it in more detail, Mr Goldsmith also went as far as to add, “When Kate opted not to attend William's Earthshot Prize in Singapore last month, I think she did the right thing, staying in the UK to make sure George was prepped for his exams. After all, he is our future King.”

“Imagine them sitting together at the kitchen table working on his homework.”

“That's a great example of family life we all resonate with,” Mr Goldsmith also went on to add.

Especially since this is the exact thing that Kate’s legacy project, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood stands for, i.e. “highlighting the importance of those first years.”

