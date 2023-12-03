Omid Scobie’s ‘weaselly’ take on Kate Middleton ignites rage

Omid Scobie has just come under fire for attacking Kate Middleton’s family oriented approach to work

All of this has been shared in a piece for the Daily Mail, by Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith.

The piece started by referencing Omid’s book Endgame and reads, “Scobie even manages to make that sound rubbish, churlishly focussing on how supposedly 'nervous' she was about public speaking and being filmed for a segment on Blue Peter unveiling her Back To Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.”

For those unversed with Scobie’s accusation in Endgame, it reads, “Naturally timid and introverted, Kate had historically eschewed giving interviews or public speaking, instead finding comfort in engagements that were often led by a host while she quietly followed, giving a speech from a script or teleprompter.”

Responding to this Mr Goldsmith said, “I had to take a moment to compose myself because that is not the Kate I know and is simply not true.”

Because “I saw her on the show and she was a natural.”



“I know that she is mindful of her role and lets William take the lead on their joint projects but she speaks very eloquently, as she always has, and is refreshingly authentic.”

But most importantly, “why criticise someone who reads from a script? Bill Gates does it. The Prime Minister does it. So does the President of the U.S,” he also said.

“Everything that weaselly individual writes has a negative spin that's not deserved.”

Before concluding he also said, “No one who has watched Kate over the years could call her shy. She is always getting involved and throwing herself in the deep end. It's the Middleton way. And I don't think she's had elocution lessons, despite Scobie's claim that she now sounds 'plummier' than William. She sounds the same as she always has.”