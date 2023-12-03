 
menu
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Billie Eilish says her queer identity was ‘obvious’

Billie Eilish is opening up on her queer identity and the 'What Was I Made For' singer thinks she didn't need to come out

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Billie Eilish is opening up on her queer identity and the What Was I Made For singer thinks she didnt need to come out
Billie Eilish is opening up on her queer identity and the 'What Was I Made For' singer thinks she didn't need to come out

Singer Billie Eilish recently opened up about her queer identity during an interview with Variety.

The 20-year-old singer, known for hits like Bad Guy and Happier Than Ever, expressed that she thought her attraction to women was ‘obvious’.

"I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know," Eilish told Variety at their annual Hitmakers event on Saturday.

Last month, Eilish spoke publicly for the first time about being queer in an interview with the publication.

She has since received widespread attention for her comments about "coming out." However, Eilish says she wasn't trying to make a big announcement.

"I just don't really believe in it," she continued. "I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it."

In the initial Variety interview, the Bellyache hitmaker opened up about struggling to relate to other women in the past due to feeling intimidated and attracted to them.

“I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Eilish has been romantically linked to several individuals over the years. This includes rapper Brandon Adams, aka 7AMP, whom she discusses dating in the documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

She was also recently in a relationship with Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood, which ended in May.

King Charles not going to ‘pardon’ his brother Prince Andrew?
King Charles not going to ‘pardon’ his brother Prince Andrew?
Relationship trouble for Harry Styles and Taylor Russell?
Relationship trouble for Harry Styles and Taylor Russell?
Prince Harry grilled by Kate Middleton’s uncle: ‘Let the spare thing go’ video
Prince Harry grilled by Kate Middleton’s uncle: ‘Let the spare thing go’
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis get chance to be judges, deliver verdicts: Details inside video
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis get chance to be judges, deliver verdicts: Details inside
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to break silence over royal race row video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to break silence over royal race row
Royal experts react to first major blow to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’
Royal experts react to first major blow to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’
Kate Middleton mocked for ‘loving on’ Prince George, Princess Charlotte video
Kate Middleton mocked for ‘loving on’ Prince George, Princess Charlotte
David Lynch’s wife Emily Stofle file for divorce: report
David Lynch’s wife Emily Stofle file for divorce: report
Princess Charlene’s move spills the truth on Prince Albert bond amid split rumors
Princess Charlene’s move spills the truth on Prince Albert bond amid split rumors
King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’s racist royal revelation leaked video
King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’s racist royal revelation leaked
Dr Shola slams King Charles, royal family amid race row
Dr Shola slams King Charles, royal family amid race row
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Omid Scobie a ‘financial’ hog in clapback for niece video
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Omid Scobie a ‘financial’ hog in clapback for niece