Billie Eilish says her queer identity was ‘obvious’

Billie Eilish is opening up on her queer identity and the 'What Was I Made For' singer thinks she didn't need to come out

Singer Billie Eilish recently opened up about her queer identity during an interview with Variety.

The 20-year-old singer, known for hits like Bad Guy and Happier Than Ever, expressed that she thought her attraction to women was ‘obvious’.

"I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know," Eilish told Variety at their annual Hitmakers event on Saturday.

Last month, Eilish spoke publicly for the first time about being queer in an interview with the publication.

She has since received widespread attention for her comments about "coming out." However, Eilish says she wasn't trying to make a big announcement.

"I just don't really believe in it," she continued. "I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it."

In the initial Variety interview, the Bellyache hitmaker opened up about struggling to relate to other women in the past due to feeling intimidated and attracted to them.

“I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Eilish has been romantically linked to several individuals over the years. This includes rapper Brandon Adams, aka 7AMP, whom she discusses dating in the documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

She was also recently in a relationship with Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood, which ended in May.