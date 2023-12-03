David Beckham, who is the former England footballer, confesses 'Beckham' sent him on an 'emotional rollercoaster'

Photo David Beckham professes 'Beckham' reopened his wounds

David Beckham is seemingly triggered by the blockbuster Netflix series Beckham, which entails his journey “from humble working-class beginnings to football stardom.”

Earlier, it came to the public’s attention that David Beckham along with his wife Victoria Beckham were held back from watching his own Netflix hit series, which made its debut on the streaming platform in October of 2023.

Due to some editorial policies, cited by Netflix’s head of unscripted, the celebrity couple could not watch the “final cut” of Beckham and streamed it for the first time like other audiences during its first premier.

According to the latest findings of The Mirror, Beckham has made the owner of Inter Miami FC recount a pivotal moment in his career.

The moment in question refers to when the former England footballer, who was playing for Manchester United against Argentina at that time, was sent off the field during the 1998 World Cup.

Getting candid on the matter, David told AP that recounting the sending-off proved to be “an emotional rollercoaster” for him.

He further explained to the publication, “I’ve never talked about these certain moments in my career and in my life... I hadn’t actually watched it and I hadn’t actually watched the interviews and what people said about me after."

"I knew it was bad at the time, but going over that whole thing was quite a tough one," he added before signing off.