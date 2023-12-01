David Beckham, Victoria Beckham are expecting that they will soon reap the fruits of their loyalty to Royal Family

Photo David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?

David Beckham, who is allegedly a true patriot, expects that his year-long struggle for England will help him fulfill his greatest dream.

A source close to the Beckham family has reported to Heat World the lofty ambitions of David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham.

Spilling the beans on these, the tipster disclosed that after serving his nation in the realm of football for years, building a well-reputed business empire and taking the role of UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador, David looks for a ‘worthy’ return from his state.

And, according to the insider, by this return, David means to satiate his long-held desire of becoming a ‘Sir’.

“This is the one that means the most for him,” the insider tipped.

Adding onto this 'wishful thinking' of Inter Miami FC’s owner, the source confirmed that David’s dream is shared by his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham.

Photo David Beckham with his wife Victoria Beckham

The insider explained, “It’s also a big one for Posh – being called a Lady and getting the royal stamp of approval is about propelling them from the category of ‘nouveau riche’ into a different stage of achievement.”

It is pertinent to mention here that David’s desire to gain ‘knighthood’ was explicitly reflected last year when he patiently waited in an infinite queue to see the Queen lying.

Commenting on David’s gracious display of dedication to The Firm, even a journalist rhetorically asked, “What more does David Beckham have to do to secure himself a knighthood?”