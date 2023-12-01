 
menu
Friday, December 01, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham are expecting that they will soon reap the fruits of their loyalty to Royal Family

By
Samuel Moore

Friday, December 01, 2023

Photo David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
Photo David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?

David Beckham, who is allegedly a true patriot, expects that his year-long struggle for England will help him fulfill his greatest dream.

A source close to the Beckham family has reported to Heat World the lofty ambitions of David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham.

Spilling the beans on these, the tipster disclosed that after serving his nation in the realm of football for years, building a well-reputed business empire and taking the role of UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador, David looks for a ‘worthy’ return from his state.

And, according to the insider, by this return, David means to satiate his long-held desire of becoming a ‘Sir’.

“This is the one that means the most for him,” the insider tipped.

Adding onto this 'wishful thinking' of Inter Miami FC’s owner, the source confirmed that David’s dream is shared by his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham.

Photo David Beckham with his wife Victoria Beckham
Photo David Beckham with his wife Victoria Beckham

The insider explained, “It’s also a big one for Posh – being called a Lady and getting the royal stamp of approval is about propelling them from the category of ‘nouveau riche’ into a different stage of achievement.”

It is pertinent to mention here that David’s desire to gain ‘knighthood’ was explicitly reflected last year when he patiently waited in an infinite queue to see the Queen lying.

David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?

Commenting on David’s gracious display of dedication to The Firm, even a journalist rhetorically asked, “What more does David Beckham have to do to secure himself a knighthood?”

Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl video
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America
Kourtney Kardashian tells Kris Jenner life ‘isn’t about her’ video
Kourtney Kardashian tells Kris Jenner life ‘isn’t about her’
Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to 'Spider-Man 4'
Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to 'Spider-Man 4'
Sofia Vergara on ‘man-hunt’ despite Justin Saliman romance
Sofia Vergara on ‘man-hunt’ despite Justin Saliman romance
‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu makes “gutted” announcement video
‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu makes “gutted” announcement
Justin Timberlake, wife ‘affected’ by Britney Spears memoir
Justin Timberlake, wife ‘affected’ by Britney Spears memoir
Julia Roberts shuns ‘Leave The World Behind’ for this reason
Julia Roberts shuns ‘Leave The World Behind’ for this reason
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on social media after ‘Endgame’ release
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on social media after ‘Endgame’ release
Swedish royals thank Prince William, Kate Middleton for ‘lovely show’
Swedish royals thank Prince William, Kate Middleton for ‘lovely show’
Kylie Jenner spoils her dogs with diamond collars & spa days
Kylie Jenner spoils her dogs with diamond collars & spa days