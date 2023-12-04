Michael B. Jordan was 'not drunk driving' amid Ferrari crash

 
Monday, December 04, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Monday, December 04, 2023

Known for his Ferrari craze, Michael B. Jordan found himself in a road crash incident after his luxury car hit a parked car on Saturday in Hollywood. However, the cops reportedly ruled out the actor was driving under the influence.

A well-placed source told TMZ that the LAPD did not find him under drugs or alcohol influence. However, a field sobriety test was not conducted.

The incident occurred close to midnight as authorities received a traffic collision call on Sunset Boulevard, leading them to find out the vehicle belonged to the Marvel star.

"No injuries were reported," officials said. However, the 36-year-old apparently ignored the questions of the police when they asked him, "What happened?"

Moreover, a local news reporter revealed he was "run-off" by the Creed star's bodyguards when he tried to record the conversation between the cops and the car's occupants.

Multiple reports add that it was unclear if Michael was driving the car during the crash.

In the past, the Gotham winner was often spotted driving the crashed blue luxury ride.

Meanwhile, the price tag of the Ferrari 812 Superfast is estimated to start with $310,000 to $ 690,000 plus, per Fox News.

