Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making sure to ‘trash’ Buckingham Palace on the way out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of leaving a pile of trash in their wake, after leaving Buckingham Palace.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In the piece she hypothesized a world where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never left the Royal Family and said, “In an ideal world, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have remained working royals, and no doubt they would have made a positive contribution.”

But since they wound up leaving, and “making sure to trash the place on their way out, the institution they so despise and deride has not crumbled to dust as they might have hoped.”

“Indeed, if anything, it seems to have gone from strength to strength, despite arguably one of the greatest setbacks to have befallen it in decades — the death of Queen Elizabeth II.”

But before concluding she also added, “While Meghan and Harry have been moaning from their Montecito mansion, the remaining royals have quietly got on with the job, apparently drawing closer together in adversity.”