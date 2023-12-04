 
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not be able to heal rift with King Charles after Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 04, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “annoyed” at their pal, Omid Scobie, for rehashing their old would in his book, Endgame.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were making progress in healing rift with King Charles after they called him to wish him on his 75th birthday.

It was later reported that the couple would receive an invitation to spend this year’s Christmas with the Royal family at Sandringham.

ALSO READ: Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy

However, Daily Mail's daily editor Richard Eden has suggested that King Charles may withdraw the invitation if it has already been sent.

"I suspect that they [Harry and Meghan] are probably annoyed with [Omid] Scobie as the rest of the Royal Family,” he said, as per The Express.

"Over recent weeks, the Sussexes had been desperately trying to mend fences with King Charles, phoning him on his birthday and friends dropping hints about how they would like to be invited to Sandringham for Christmas.

"From what I hear, any invitation that might have been will not be withdrawn,” he added.

