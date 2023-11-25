Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?

Prince William and Harry’s uncle Earl Charles Spencer has sparked speculations that he secretly visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in California.



Princess Diana’s brother turned to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, and shared a post to reveal that he recently travelled to the United States.

He wrote in the caption of the post, “A very Happy Thanksgiving to all Americans - from Malibu to Manhattan (I’ve been in both these past few weeks, dealing with my upcoming book, and looking at colleges for one of my children).”

Reacted to it, one fan commented “Did you see Archie and Lilibet (Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children).

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, which is roughly an hour's drive away from Malibu.

Another fan commented, “Hope you had some time in Montecito.”



“I hope all was well over the pond my total favourite Prince Harry.”

The third said, “Yes Diana’s brother had to visit Diana’s son and his lil family.”

“I hope you were able to spend time with your loved ones in California, and I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season,” said the fourth on Twitter.