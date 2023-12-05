 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Kim Kardashian faces backlash over ‘filtered’ skincare ad

Kim Kardashian's SKKN ad is under fire for seemingly 'filtered' and 'blurred' pictures of the 'American Horror Story' star

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian recently received criticism on social media for promoting her skincare brand SKKN with what appeared to be heavily filtered photos.

Kardashian recently posted pictures on Instagram showcasing her skin and endorsing her products.

However, commenters were quick to note that the photos looked overly smoothed and unnaturally blurry.

Many questioned how realistic the photos were of someone selling skincare.

One user remarked that the filters and makeup used distorted what Kardashian's skin actually looks like. Others pointed out visible editing and bronzer that contradicted the message of natural skin.

One user argued, “You should legally have to state whether you have artificially altered images when selling products..”

“But you have make up Kim,” noted another.

A third wrote, "Listen, I like the Kardashians but celebrity skincare pisses me off. Y’all have the opportunity to spend literal MILLIONS on injectables, lasers, peels, alllll the treatments to get the skin you have. There is not a single skincare regimen on earth that will give you those kind of results…. it’s all a money grab with false advertising."

"You literally can see the bronzer/blush on your skin… and let’s not forget the intentional use of grainy filter to create “real” skin. This ain’t it," echoed a fourth user.

This is not the first time the American Horror Story star has faced accusations of unrealistic image promotion. Users have often noted heavily processed photos in her ads, arguing that no regular skincare regime could duplicate the effects of expensive treatments like those available to Kim Kardashian. 

