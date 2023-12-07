 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles misses Sussex kids, wants a visit from 'family of four': Source

King Charles wants to stay close to Sussex kids in attempts to reconciliation

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

King Charles misses Sussex kids, wants a visit from family of four: Source
King Charles misses Sussex kids, wants a visit from 'family of four': Source

King Charles is eager to reconnect with his grandchildren amid feud wit the Sussexes.

The 75-year-old monarch, who does not get to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children as frequently as Prince William and Kate Middleton's is yearning for family bond.

A source to the King tells Bella Magazine that His Majesty is actively making attempts to see Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

They said: "It pains him that he's yet to meet Lilibet. He would love so much to spend time with Archie as well as Harry, whether it's one-on-one or with Meghan there too."

The King is also "hoping they'll relent and come to visit more often as a family of four".

The source adds that Charles is "hardly in a position whereby he can hop on a plane to California."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

King Charles showcases 'haunted look' like Prince Harry before Megxit
King Charles showcases 'haunted look' like Prince Harry before Megxit
'Killers of the Flower Moon' declared best film by National Board of Review video
'Killers of the Flower Moon' declared best film by National Board of Review
Prince William 'anger' screams from 'clenching teeth' in new Royal photo
Prince William 'anger' screams from 'clenching teeth' in new Royal photo
George R.R. Martin reviews 'House of the Dragon' new episodes: 'You will cry'
George R.R. Martin reviews 'House of the Dragon' new episodes: 'You will cry'
'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza video
'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial
Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together
Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together
Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past
Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not attention seekers?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not attention seekers?
Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world
Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17