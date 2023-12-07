King Charles wants to stay close to Sussex kids in attempts to reconciliation

King Charles misses Sussex kids, wants a visit from 'family of four': Source

King Charles is eager to reconnect with his grandchildren amid feud wit the Sussexes.

The 75-year-old monarch, who does not get to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children as frequently as Prince William and Kate Middleton's is yearning for family bond.

A source to the King tells Bella Magazine that His Majesty is actively making attempts to see Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

They said: "It pains him that he's yet to meet Lilibet. He would love so much to spend time with Archie as well as Harry, whether it's one-on-one or with Meghan there too."



The King is also "hoping they'll relent and come to visit more often as a family of four".



The source adds that Charles is "hardly in a position whereby he can hop on a plane to California."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

