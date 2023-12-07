 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Michael Jackson’s first-ever music session get ‘special home’

Michael Jackson first recording-session dates back to fifty six years ago at One-derful studios

Michael Jackson’s first-ever music session get ‘special home’

Michael Jackson fans can now enjoy the pop legend’s first-ever recording session as it is now set to release digitally.

According to Billboard, the late singer’s track Big Boy, which was recorded fifty six years ago by The Jackson 5 at One-derful studios, will be available for purchase on Thursday.

Anotherblock CEO Michel D Traore told the outlet that he’s thrilled to bring MJ’s "music history to the world" and expand the horizon of the studio’s early days.

“We engaged in numerous lengthy discussions about the recording, its meaning, history, and the optimal way to tell the story. In total, it took us about six months to piece everything together,” he added.

Fans can now purchase Big Boy (One-derful Version) for $25 which is accessible through another block's player, images of master tape and digital vinyl B-side including his hits like Michael the Lover and My Girl.

Micheal further added that the King of Pop had certain songs which deserve a special home. “Like this, they won’t get lost in the mass of hundreds of thousands of songs released on the same day,” he concluded.

