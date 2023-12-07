Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox reportedly started dating in 2020 and got engaged two months later

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘struggling’ with romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, are still trying to make their relationship work as an insider reports trouble in paradise.

A tipster privy to US Weekly recently claimed that the couple is determined to make their relationship work through "all the ups and downs."

“Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fight with each other the next,” the source claimed.

According to them, the two have continued to face obstacles but "love each other the same" nonetheless.

“The passion goes both ways. They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle,” the insider added.

The Jennifer’s Body actress and Bad Things hitmaker first met each other in 2020, on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

After two months of dating, the pair announced their engagement, however, in February, a source told the outlet that Megan and MGK “had a big fight” while attending the Super Bowl.

Subsequently, the alleged quarrel made the two postpone their wedding due to a “volatile” relationship.

Recently, in her collection of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, it was speculated that Megan talked about MGK when she mentioned a “32-year-old narcissist” who is her “true love, twin flame” pretending to have good intentions.