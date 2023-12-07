Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was spotted without any makeup with her boyfriend Corey Gambel

Photo Kris Jenner goes totally bare-faced with Corey Gambel

Kris Jenner has arrived home from her seemingly tedious trip to Paris with her boyfriend Corey Gambel.

The mother of Kim Kardashian was papped by The US Sun in front of their private jet as soon as she made her way back home. Beside the momager, walked her boyfriend Corey Gambel, a famous internet personality.

The couple headed to a car, which was supposedly waiting for them, right after they departed from the plane.

The momager was clad in an all-black attire with matching chunky sole leather boots. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old boyfriend went for a casual look in a gray full-sleeve shirt paired with matching joggers. His casual look was perfected by a black bucket hat.

The outlet that pictured the duo also claimed that wrinkles and fine lines were explicitly seen on the face of the mother of six.

Kris Jenner married twice before dating Corey Gambel in the year 2014.