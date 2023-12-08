Natalie Portman recounts hijacking Britney Spears' acting gig

Natalie Portman recalls she and Britney Spears were only 10 years old at the time

Natalie Portman recently recalled being up against Britney Spears for her first acting job.



In conversation with LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the 42-year-old actress shared how she and the Princess of Pop were employed as understudies for child star Laura Bell Bundy who acted in the Off-Broadway musical Ruthless (1992).

“Britney was Laura's first understudy and then when Britney left to do the Mickey Mouse Club or whatever, I was the understudy,” Natalie recounted.

While the Black Swan star swooped the role instead of the Toxic crooner, she confessed that they never actually met face-to-face.

Recalling that they both were 10-years-old at the time, Natalie added, “So we actually didn't meet but we, like, knew of each other. Like I knew I was taking over for her,”

Besides her acclaimed name in the music industry, Britney climbed her way to fame with two seasons of the Mickey Mouse Club.

She starred on the Disney series with ex Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera, from 1993 to 1994.

On the other hand, Natalie became known at the age of 13 with her unforgettable performance on action-thriller Léon (1994).

She has been in the industry for 30 years now during which she bagged an Oscar and two Golden Globes.