Saturday, December 02, 2023
Britney Spears halts birthday celebrations for an emergency

Britney Spears kicked off her 42nd birthday celebrations a night before when she rush out to a clinic

Britney Spears' birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn in the early hours of the morning when one of her cherished dogs experienced a medical emergency.

The Princess of Pop reportedly rushed her pet pup to a 24-hour veterinary clinic in Los Angeles around 2 a.m, according to exclusive photos obtained by TMZ.

Photographs obtained by the outlet captured Britney looking visibly upset while donning a red and white flannel shirt, loose white pants. 

Read More: Justin Timberlake, wife ‘affected’ by Britney Spears memoir

She was seen getting in a vehicle outside her manager Cade Hudson's home, where her 42nd pre-birthday celebrations were in full swing.

The singer’s brother Bryan Spears was also seen leaving the house with a can of Coke in his hand.

The sighting comes amidst the siblings' recent reconciliation during Britney's ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari.

The specifics of the Grammy winner's dog's condition remain unclear, as the animal is not visible in the photos. 

Read More: Britney Spears makes cryptic reference to ‘Beauty & The Beast’

However, eyewitness accounts from photographers suggest they only observed the distressed pet being brought to the clinic.

