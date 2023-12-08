Travis Kelce 'planning' on proposing to Taylor Swift on THIS day

NFL star Travis Kelce is reportedly gearing up to propose to girlfriend Taylor Swift on a special day soon

NFL star Travis Kelce is pulling out all the stops to make Taylor Swift's upcoming 34th birthday celebration one to remember.

The couple, who went public with their romance in September, will mark Swift's December 13th birthday privately before a larger party.

Sources say Kelce has an "intimate romantic dinner" planned for just the two of them.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is also arranging a semi-surprise get-together with Swift's close friends to extend the birthday festivities.

According to insiders, Kelce sees the romantic occasion as the perfect opportunity to take their relationship to the next level by proposing.

"Travis has something special planned. He's arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends," an insider revealed to Life and Style.

Those close to the famous pair indicate both Kelce and Swift are hopeful an engagement announcement could come.

The source added, "There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that's what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!"

Swift and Kelce, 34, have kept much of their whirlwind romance under wraps so far. But the singer recently opened up about meeting the NFL pro after he publicly expressed interest in her at one of her concerts over the summer.