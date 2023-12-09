Tom also has a son named John, 16, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady shower son Benjamin with love on 14th birthday

Former couple Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's son Benjamin celebrated his 14th birthday on Friday (December 8, 2023), and his parent wished him individually.



The 46-year-old NFL megastar and the 43-year-old supermodel took to their Instagram accounts to share heartwarming snaps of Benjamin and pay heartfelt tribute and best wishes to their teenage son.

Tom, who split with Bundchen in October 2022, wrote, "We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all, and we adore you."

He continued, "My son Benny, can you believe it? Fourteen years old already! It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you’re definitely a superhero to me."

Tom added, "You’ve grown in kindness, smarts, and all-around awesomeness. Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills make you a force to be reckoned with."



His ex Bundchen wished birthday to their son as she wrote, "You have the biggest heart, and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you every day."

The heartfelt tribute to their now 14-year-old son comes after the superstars also gave shouts out to their daughter Vivian on Tuesday as she celebrated her 11th birthday.



