Taylor Swift recently cheered on Travis Kelce during his recent match against the Buffalo Bills

NFL analyst thinks Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce’s wife?

During Travis Kelce's recent game, an NFL commentator got unusually excited over Taylor Swift's attendance.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs went up against the Buffalo Bills at the Arrowhead Stadium.

As the camera panned from Travis to his 33-year-old rockstar girlfriend, CBS sports analyst Tony Romo said, “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, is in the audience.”

However, the former Dallas Cowboys player was quick to realise his mistake and chuckled, “I’m sorry, girlfriend,” to which his fellow commentator Jim Nantz replied: “Not yet!”

Taylor cheered on the 34-year-old tight alongside family and friends of other teammates from a VIP suite.

In her recent interview with Time magazine, which honored her as “Person of the Year,” the Lover crooner revealed that she was dating the NFL star already before her appearance at the September 24 game.

According to Taylor, the couple started hanging out after Travis mentioned her in his New Heights podcast episode, July.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for," she said

Moreover, Taylor clarified that the NFL game wasn’t their first date, "We would never be psychotic enough to do that!" she added.