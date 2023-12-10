 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City to cheer on Travis Kelce

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Singer Taylor Swift appears to have made her way to Kansas City to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in their big game today.

Eagled-eyed fans spotted Swift's private jet leaving New Jersey on Sunday morning, presumably bound for KC.

It comes as the NFL star and his team face the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium later today.

Last week, Swift cheered on the Chiefs in Green Bay but saw them suffer a rare loss since going public with Kelce.

In a recent TIME interview, Swift opened up about the attention that comes with attending Kelce's football games in his suite.

While unaware of camera angles, the Maroon hitmaker said she's simply there to cheer Kelce on and hopes not to annoy "a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the-camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p****ng off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

The Chiefs have wobbled of late with three losses in their last five after a hot 6-1 start. They remain atop the AFC West but could use a statement win over Josh Allen's Bills to solidify Super Bowl credentials. 

