Taylor Swift to spend birthday with friends amid Travis Kelce proposal?

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce is likely to “pull out a ring” for his lady love in front of her best pals, Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez, by her side, experts claim.

The 34th birthday of the Eras Tour hitmaker is around the corner, and thus fans are wondering how she might spend her special day after being crowned as Time’s Person of the Year for 2023.

To answer these questions, a number of body language experts have granted their opinions on the matter.

Previously, as per findings by The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman carried out a Tarot reading for the duo revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs end “will propose on Taylor's birthday” but she might not make a quick decision and will "need to think about it."

Lately, another PR expert named Mayah Riaz has spoken exclusively to the outlet about Taylor’s potential birthday bash. She hinted at the possibility that her best friends Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner might also take the chance to spoil Travis Kelce’s “Tay” on her birthday.

"Taylor has a close circle of friends in the industry, including Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez," Mayah said, adding, “It is possible that she may choose to celebrate her birthday with them, either through a small gathering or a fun outing."

She even observed before signing off, “However, the dynamics of celebrity friendships can be unpredictable, so they may not all be available in joining her celebration."