Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Andre Braugher's upcoming Netlfix drama left in a pickle

Andre Braugher's untimely death comes after he shot four episodes of the Netflix drama 'The Residence'

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 14, 2023

File Footage

Following Andre Braugher’s untimely death, the fate of Netflix drama The Residence has been left unguarded.

Owing to SAG-AFTRA's strike, Shondaland had to press the brakes on the murder-mystery's production after filming four out of eight episodes.

When the strike ended on November 9, Deadline reported that the show's producers, Paul William Davies, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, were planning to gather on the set on January 2.

However, The Residence has been left high and dry once again due to Andre's death at 61.  

Read More: 'Brooklyn Nine Nine' stars break silence on Andre Braugher's death

The outlet reported that the crew is trying to find a middle ground on when to start filming again, considering respect for Andre's colleagues who are currently mourning his loss.

On the other hand, they're yet to decide if they will be writing off the Brooklyn Nine Nine star or look for a replacement to film the remaining four episodes. 

Andre was supposed to be playing one of the main characters of a White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter in the series based on Kate Andersen Brower’s novel The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House

