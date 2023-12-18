Kanye West returns to LA in style with Will Smith

Kanye West and Bianca Censori had a quick trip to the middle east and returned on the same flight as Will Smith

Hollywood stars Will Smith and Kanye West were recently spotted boarding an international flight together. According to reports, the two acclaimed performers were pictured on an Emirates plane departing from Dubai to Los Angeles.

In the photograph circulating online, a fan is seen posing between Smith, 55, and West, 46. Smith wore a blue button-down shirt and was sporting facial hair. West kept it casual in a black hooded sweatshirt and matching t-shirt.

Both artists had reportedly been in the Middle East region prior to their shared flight. Smith had performed at the Soundstorm music festival in Saudi Arabia alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Their high-energy set lasted around 40 minutes and showcased their classic hits. West, meanwhile, has spent time in Saudi Arabia working on new music over the past couple months.

Their by chance airport meeting comes amid struggles in both of their careers. West is no longer partnered with major brands following antisemitic comments made online and in interviews.

Smith, who won an Oscar in 2022 for King Richard, is still feeling backlash from his infamous slap of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

While little is known about what Smith and West discussed on their flight, it provided a rare public sighting of the two influential but controversial stars interacting in recent years amid professional setbacks.