Meghan Markle takes all decisions as Prince Harry can only ‘follow orders'

Meghan Markle reportedly feels bad for Prince Harry due to him not having a real career

Meghan Markle feels pressured as she “pulls all the weight” of managing finances and taking major decisions as Prince Harry can only “follow orders.”



Speaking on the current financial woes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a tipster close to the couple revealed that “tension has been building” between them.

Even though Harry and Meghan seem to have it all, including a lavish mansion, two kids, Royal titles and Hollywood connections, they think it is “not enough,” the source noted.

The insider told In Touch Weekly that Meghan blames Harry for their financial problems as he does not have a real career aside of his royal duties and she is always expected to take charge.

“Harry never had a real career other than his royal duties and his time in the armed forces,” the insider said. “While Meghan was used to working 14-hour days, six days a week on her TV series, Harry’s job was to show up, smile at people and make small talk.”

Hence, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and former Suits star, is left to do all the work as the insider dubbed her “the driving force behind their brand.”

“Meghan’s the one working with agents and managers and studios because she knows how deals are made,” the insider said. “While Harry’s learned a lot from Meghan, “he still doesn’t totally get it.”

The insider continued, “Harry’s just not a take-charge kind of person. As a royal and a military man, he followed orders. He still has people to do footwork for him.”

“The real decision-making is done by Meghan,” the insider revealed before concluding.