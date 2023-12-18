 
Monday, December 18, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle failed to understand Royal Family ‘fundamentals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's failure to understand the 'key characteristics' of the Royal Family behind is reportedly behind their downfall

Monday, December 18, 2023

An Australian commentator has assessed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed to understand what makes the royal family endure, leading to their Hollywood plans being "shattered."

Esther Krakue cited the duo being named two of Hollywood's "biggest losers" of 2023 by The Hollywood Reporter, as well as Archewell Foundation losses of nearly £9 million.

She said their diminishing star quality stems from not following the royal rule to "never complain, never explain" - a commitment to service and dignity the Windsors adhere to but Harry and Meghan seemingly did not.

Krakue told Sky News Australia: "For them to be classed as the biggest losers means that actually a lot of the people that you would think would hover around them and steal a bit of the limelight that the Sussexes should naturally have, given their proximity [to] the Royal Family,... they're just not seeing any value there."

"This is a couple that went from having deals with Netflix and Spotify - these multimillion pound deals,” she noted, continuing, "They were having interviews with Oprah. You couldn't run away from them in the headlines. They were literally everywhere. Everyone was thinking, 'What are they going to do next. Are they going to bring down the Royal Family…”

"That's really all just shattered under their own feet because they really just didn't understand a lot of the fundamental, key characteristics that's made the Royal Family effectively last this long," she concluded. 

