King Charles’ monarchy has just been put on blast for not offering any kind of transparency

King Charles offers no transparency: ‘Do turkeys vote for Christmas?’

King Charles’ monarchy has just been put on blast for offering no transparency in the case of Prince Andrew.

All of this has been weighed in on by royal historian Andrew Lownie.

He weighed in on everything, during one of his pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece he wrote, “The Freedom of Information Act is no longer fit for purpose and needs reform but, alas, no politician shows any interest to championing such a cause which goes to the heart of trust and transparency in government.”

After all, “Do turkeys vote for Christmas?” in any state or country.

Read More: Meghan Markle takes all decisions as Prince Harry can only ‘follow orders'

In the middle of his piece he also wrote, “This culture of unnecessary secrecy needs to stop.”

And “with a new reign, there is an opportunity to review and open up the hundreds of files relating to the Royal Family at Windsor, Kew and other repositories which go back to the nineteenth century.”

But before concluding he also warned, “Their closure creates a vacuum for speculation and fantasists; their release would go some way to restoring trust in institutions, not least the monarchy.”