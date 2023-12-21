 
menu
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Nicki Minaj love bombs Taylor Swift in heartfelt note

Nicki Minaj took to her social media to thank Taylor Swift & her fans for kicking off a special music trend

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Nicki Minaj love bombs Taylor Swift in heartfelt note
Nicki Minaj love bombs Taylor Swift in heartfelt note

Nicki Minaj took some time out for social media only to gush over Taylor Swift for bringing females artists to the forefront of the music industry.

The rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, started off the thread on X (formerly known as Twitter) by writing: “The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!”

Nicki hailed Taylor for “taking months & years off only to come back with great music” for her fans.

“We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! Taylor & her fans have put in the work,” she added.

The Super Bass hitmaker praised Taylor for kicking off the trend after her new album Pink Friday 2 broke the record for "most vinyl sales for any female rap album in history."

“This is a CELEBRATION!!!!! I’m about to thank each & every artist on this album. The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records,” Nicki concluded.

Travis Kelce's teammate prefers staying away from Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce's teammate prefers staying away from Taylor Swift
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka breakup reason revealed
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka breakup reason revealed
Prince Harry told to make 'Heart of Invictus' role model for future projects
Prince Harry told to make 'Heart of Invictus' role model for future projects
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry scream their 'brand is strong' with Christmas card
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Royal Family to see 'tinge of sadness' this Christmas time: Insider
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
Prince William wants to become THIS to forever 'protect' Princess Diana
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?
'Hugger' Meghan Markle felt Kate Middleton was too uptight?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'trolling' Kate Middleton with new clip
King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again
King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again
Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris
Kanye West plans to 'build' his kingdom larger than Paris
Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed
Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed
Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home
Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home