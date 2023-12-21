Nicki Minaj took to her social media to thank Taylor Swift & her fans for kicking off a special music trend

Nicki Minaj love bombs Taylor Swift in heartfelt note

Nicki Minaj took some time out for social media only to gush over Taylor Swift for bringing females artists to the forefront of the music industry.

The rapper, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, started off the thread on X (formerly known as Twitter) by writing: “The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!”

Nicki hailed Taylor for “taking months & years off only to come back with great music” for her fans.

“We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! Taylor & her fans have put in the work,” she added.



The Super Bass hitmaker praised Taylor for kicking off the trend after her new album Pink Friday 2 broke the record for "most vinyl sales for any female rap album in history."

“This is a CELEBRATION!!!!! I’m about to thank each & every artist on this album. The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records,” Nicki concluded.