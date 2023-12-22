 
Friday, December 22, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly

King Charles and the members of the royal family also congratulated Dame Sarah Connolly for receiving the award

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 22, 2023

King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly

Britain’s King Charles has approved the award of the King’s Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly.

The palace shared photo of the musician on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram and wrote, “The King has approved the award of The King’s Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly.”

The king and the members of the royal family also congratulated Sarah for receiving the award.

“Congratulations Dame Sarah!,” the tweet further reads.

Born in County Durham, Connolly studied piano and singing at the Royal College of Music, of which she is now a Fellow.

In addition to appearing in concert and recital, Dame Sarah is a prolific recording artist.

Dame Sarah was invested as a DBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours, having been awarded a CBE in the 2010 New Year Honours.

In 2020 she was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Philharmonic Society in recognition of her services to music. 

