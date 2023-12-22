Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will long for Royals on Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly under agony as they get snubbed by the Royals on Christmas.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a pickle as desire to be with the family has made them helpless.

Expert Kate Mansfield tells The Mirror, saying: "As is the case for many of us at Christmas, the desire for family time and unity is strong and so it makes sense that Meghan and Harry might get caught up in this fantasy idea of a family Christmas in the UK, but the reality of the situation is that there is much animosity between them and the rest of the family, and if it is true that there is actually no invite, that sounds pretty painful."

She added: "Sweeping issues under the carpet and then hoping for the best is usually a disaster, and this would certainly be the case between Harry and William, given their recent disagreements."

Meanwhile, relationship expert Louella Anderson shared affirmation to the statements, adding: "It would likely be difficult for Harry to be around his brother, Prince William, after their strained relationship, especially during a holiday gathering.

"There appear to still be unresolved issues and hurt feelings between the two brothers that could make it challenging for them to spend time together in a festive setting."