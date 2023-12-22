 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award

Dame Sarah Connolly studied piano and singing at the Royal College of Music, of which she is now a Fellow

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dame Sarah Connolly feels incredibly honoured to receive Kings Medal for Music 2023 award
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award

Dame Sarah Connolly, an English mezzo-soprano known for the breadth and richness of her work on the concert platform and operatic stage, has expressed her true feelings after she was awarded with the King’s Medal for Music 2023.

The royal family shared photo of the musician on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram and wrote: “The King has approved the award of The King’s Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly.”

Also Read: Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial

Reacting to her award, Sarah said, “I feel incredibly honoured to receive this medal from my peers, and from King Charles whose personal involvement in the Arts means so much.”

She further said, the United Kingdom’s musical influence is global, and cannot be underestimated. “Our success will continue with supportive, loud voices.”

The king and the members of the royal family have also congratulated Sarah for receiving the award.

Born in County Durham, Connolly studied piano and singing at the Royal College of Music, of which she is now a Fellow.

Read More: Prince Harry's becoming bigger than King Charles with ‘Usain Bolt' speed

Dame Sarah was invested as a DBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours, having been awarded a CBE in the 2010 New Year Honours.

In 2020, she was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Philharmonic Society in recognition of her services to music. 

THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial video
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial
Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig video
Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update
Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid pain
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid pain