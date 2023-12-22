Dame Sarah Connolly studied piano and singing at the Royal College of Music, of which she is now a Fellow

Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award

Dame Sarah Connolly, an English mezzo-soprano known for the breadth and richness of her work on the concert platform and operatic stage, has expressed her true feelings after she was awarded with the King’s Medal for Music 2023.



The royal family shared photo of the musician on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram and wrote: “The King has approved the award of The King’s Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly.”

Reacting to her award, Sarah said, “I feel incredibly honoured to receive this medal from my peers, and from King Charles whose personal involvement in the Arts means so much.”

She further said, the United Kingdom’s musical influence is global, and cannot be underestimated. “Our success will continue with supportive, loud voices.”

The king and the members of the royal family have also congratulated Sarah for receiving the award.

Born in County Durham, Connolly studied piano and singing at the Royal College of Music, of which she is now a Fellow.

Dame Sarah was invested as a DBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours, having been awarded a CBE in the 2010 New Year Honours.



In 2020, she was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Philharmonic Society in recognition of her services to music.