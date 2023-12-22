Prince Harry's becoming bigger than King Charles with ‘Usain Bolt' speed

Prince Harry’s ability to rise above King Charles has just been ridiculed by experts

File Footage

Experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry for being faster than with ‘Usain Bolt’



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she highlighted the sheer volume of royals who wrote books in their lifetime.

While referencing the names she was quoted saying, “The British royal family might hardly be better known for their love of slaughtering small birds and extramarital shagging than an abiding yen for great literature but, somehow, the House of Windsor’s various members have managed to put out nearly 60 books in the past 70 years, and only some of them have pictures.”

And “The biggest name on that list? The one who managed to storm the charts, make it into the Guinness World Records in 24 hours and whose sales figures had more zeros than a Nigel Farage meet and greet? I mean of course Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

For those unversed with the traction, Prince Harry’s memoir raked in, it’s been reported that it “almost immediately broke records faster than Usain Bolt after sculling several Red Bulls.”