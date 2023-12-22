Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial

The court had ruled that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN

Royal family breaks silence on social media after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial

Britain's royal family has shared the first social media post after court ruling in Prince Harry’s phone hacking trial last week.



The UK judge last Friday ruled that the Duke of Sussex was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN, and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas

On Thursday, royal family turned to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, and shared the post, its first after the verdict, and disclosed that Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh joined Ukrainian refugees at a Christmas party.

Sharing photos of the Duchess, the palace tweeted, “The Duchess of Edinburgh joined 200 Ukrainian refugees at a Christmas party at The Lighthouse in Woking, a volunteer-led charity which runs a range of projects to support and encourage those who find themselves in need.

“HRH helped to serve lunch, and tried her hand at face painting!”

Read More: King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'

The post further reads: “The Duchess of Edinburgh has volunteered at The Lighthouse a number of times during and since the pandemic.”