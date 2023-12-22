John Stamos shares ‘one of the last photos' with complete 'Full House' cast

John Stamos starred in hit sitcom 'Full House' alongside Bob Saget and Dave Coulier

John Stamos continues honoring late friend Bob Saget nearly two years after his death. The Full House star posted a throwback photo of cast members, including Saget, in front of the iconic San Francisco house featured in the show.

“One of the last pictures of all of us in San Fran in front of the iconic Painted Lady,” Stamos captioned the image. He and Saget starred as brothers-in-law on Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House.

Saget died unexpectedly at 65 in January 2022 after a comedy show. His autopsy found head trauma from an accidental fall, leading to cardiorespiratory arrest in his Orlando hotel room.

In his memoir, Stamos described learning the tragic news while driving. His publicist informed him of TMZ reports before concerns grew from being unable to contact Saget or his wife Kelly Rizzo.

Stamos then got on call with Rizzo: “When I switch callers over to Kelly, all I hear is a wailing scream. I hit the ground in the parking lot and my knees slam down on the asphalt. ‘Nooooooooooooooooooooo.’”

He then notified castmates like Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin of Saget's passing. Stamos paid tribute to Saget's immense talents as a comedian, actor and America's Funniest Home Videos host, calling him "America's favorite dad.”

While the loss is "personal, painful, and beyond belief," Stamos wrote he didn't have "exclusive rights" to grieve his close friend.