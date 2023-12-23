 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland lives in California, not too far away from Archie and Lilibet in Montecito

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Lilibet, Archie Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are expected to spend Christmas with their grandmother Doria Ragland at their Montecito mansion in California.

According to reports, it is unlikely Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will fly back to the UK to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham this year.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left 'isolated' for THIS reason

Therefore, Archie and Lilibet will spend Christmas with their parents in US.

The Us Weekly, per the Independent, reported Meghan and Harry will spend the holidays with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at their mansion in Montecito, California, where the family currently resides.

The publication further claims the royals will be joined by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and their friends.

The insider told the publication “They’ll be cooking, playing games and swapping gifts."

Meghan and Harry have a ‘tough time’ trying not to spoil the kids too much, the source said.

Read More: Prince William proves he is ‘the right choice' to be Britain's King

Doria Ragland also lives in California, not too far away from Harry and Meghan’s residence in Montecito.

