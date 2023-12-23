 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William proves he is ‘the right choice' to be Britain's King

Prince William’s reaction towards Prince Harry’s attacks makes him the right fit to become King

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

File Footage

Prince William, next in line for Britain’s throne, has repeatedly proven that he is the right fit to become the King.

Judging by how maturely Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has reacted to his younger brother Prince Harry’s constant attacks against the Royal family, an expert has shed light on his evolving demeanor.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "William exudes confidence these days. I think this comes from growing older, becoming more comfortable in your own skin, the vast experience he now has of being center stage, and learning to cope with the glare of pretty constant publicity.”

ALSO READ: King Charles will 'eventually reconcile' with Harry without Prince William's blessing

The journalist praised William's handling of the well-documented rift with his brother Harry, commending him for maintaining his dignity and choosing silence when needed.

Bond expressed admiration for William's readiness to embrace both his current and future roles, showcasing a level of maturity that hasn't gone unnoticed.

"He [William] has shown maturity about dealing with the rift with Harry, has maintained his dignity, and his silence, and has shown that he is more than ready to take on the responsibilities of his current and future roles," she added.

Drawing from her conversations with Princess Diana, Bond quoted the late royal, saying, "As Diana told me, 'the country is lucky to have William.'" 

