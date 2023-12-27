Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie enjoyed a secret family trip before Christmas

How Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie celebrate Christmas Day?

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet spent Christmas Day with their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle away from the royal family in California.



The GB News, citing sources, have shared sneak peek into Archie and Lilibet's Christmas celebrations.

The insiders told the publication that Meghan and Harry spent Christmas at their Montecito estate in California with Archie and Lilibet after returning from secret family trip to Costa Rica.

The sources further claimed Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland and friends of Harry and Meghan also joined the royals at their family home in Montecito.

The insiders claimed Archie and Lilibet alongwith their parents would be "cooking, playing games and swapping gifts."

Meghan and Harry last spent Christmas with the Royal Family at the Sandringham Estate back in 2018.

The details about Archie and Lilibet’s Christmas Day celebrations came days after the royal children enjoyed a secret trip with their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

There are also reports King Charles is desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet amid race row, sparked after release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.