Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kate Middleton dresses to promote her ‘nefarious hidden agendas'?

Kate Middleton was rumoured to be sending 'hidden message' to sister-in-law Meghan Markle with her Christmas dress

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

While a lot of reports claimed that Kate Middleton had a “hidden agenda” with her Christmas dress this year, a new report has discovered otherwise.

According to Jennifer Von Walderdorff, a Sustainable Fashion Consultant, Kate, the Princess of Wales, did not send any secret message to Prince Harry or his wife, Meghan Markle.

While speaking with GB News, the expert said that Kate "avoids attacks" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite being "strategic.”

She said Princess Kate never opts for dresses that send "direct messages" to anyone let alone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"The royals wear looks strategically. It is part of their role to not offend the King, the institution, the country or the company that they're hosting or being hosted by,” the consultant said.

“Depending on the occasion or engagement - they will ensure they are in keeping with the environment and remain either neutral or inoffensive."

"But [for Kate] having a nefarious hidden agenda, this feels unlikely,” she added. "To wear colour in support of a charity, country and celebration is 'on brand' with the royals in general.”

"Kate will continue to wear strategically put-together looks, as it is simply her duty, more so now as a princess."

